Nissan's driverless initiative: Nissan is gearing up to introduce a driverless ride service in Japan by 2027, aiming to address the challenge of a dwindling number of taxi drivers. The company plans to initiate this service, utilising Level 4 autonomous driving technology, in a few municipalities across Japan, including rural areas, starting in the fiscal year beginning April 2027.



Preceding this launch, Nissan will conduct a trial in Yokohama, Japan's second-largest city, using up to 20 modified Serena minivans over the next few years. Other industry players such as Honda, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, and Toyota are also intensifying their efforts in developing driverless services, recognising the demographic shift in Japan towards an ageing population.



Honda, for instance, announced its intention to establish a joint venture with General Motors and its robotaxi unit, Cruise, aiming to kickstart a driverless ride service in Japan by early 2026. However, Cruise faced setbacks when it suspended its US operations following an accident in San Francisco involving one of its robotaxis.



Nissan's initial trial in Yokohama will operate at Level 2 autonomy, with safety drivers onboard, as confirmed by Kazuhiro Doi, corporate vice president of Nissan Research and Advanced Engineering.



