Advertisement

EV Platform: The Italian-American automotive maker Stellantis has unveiled a new electric car platform that to accommodate batteries for 800 km range and "extreme" powertrains with more grunt than a Hellcat V8, according to an Auto Car India report.

The new platform is designed for mid-size and executive range vehicles under the firm's EV-focused sub-brands.

Advertisement

It's best suited for EVs measuring between 4.7 and 4.9 metres long and those who have been recently undergone production.

Image credit: Stellantis

Utility of STLA large platform

This new platform dedicated for the largest cars in the Stellantis portfolio, will take the form of crossovers, SUVs and lower-slung cars in the D and E segments, as per media reports.

The prevailing focus is on the US market, however, Stellantis has confirmed that some European factories, including the Alfa Romeo one in Cassino, Italy, will be adapted to build STLA Large EVs for local sale.

Advertisement

It will first be used for a pair of models from Dodge and Jeep, understood to be the Charger muscle car and Wagoneer S SUV among other full-sized EVs, as per the report. Jeep's Wagoneer S, which is slated for a launch in the US in the second half of 2024, will boast of the brand's 4x4 off-road tech, with a claimed 0-100 kph time of 3.5 seconds.

Alfa Romeo will then use STLA Large for a range-topping luxury SUV in the vein of the BMW iX and an electric Giulia sedan replacement.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Maserati is set to launch a closely related EV replacement for the Levante SUV at around the same time. The platform will underpin eight production cars, including at least one from Chrysler, which currently sells only the Pacifica MPV, by the end of 2026, Stellantis said.

Image credit: Dodge

Individual brands will make statements about their plans for STLA Large from later this year. The relevant EVs from Dodge and Jeep are due on sale within a matter of months.

Advertisement

Signalling its performance potential, Stellantis said the quickest STLA Large cars will pack 0-100 kph in around 2.0 sec, with "extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V8s".

All EVs based on this platform will be powered by e-axles, compact units that comprise the motors, inverters and gearbox, said.

Advertisement

The largest battery available will be a 118 kWh unit giving a maximum range of 800 km in the most aerodynamically efficient variants.

STLA platform's India connect

As of now, there is no confirmation from Stellantis on bringing any STLA platform based model to India, as per media reports.