English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Zapp EV receives $10 million funding, set to rollout i300 urban scooter in Europe, Asia

Zapp EV expects sales of e-two-wheelers to grow significantly in most parts of the world

Business Desk
Zapp EV receives $10 million funding,
Zapp EV receives $10 million funding | Image:Zapp EV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV funding: British electric motorcycle maker Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd has announced that it has entered into a standby equity purchase agreement of up to $10 million with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global. 

Zapp EV will utilise the proceeds from the transaction primarily to start the production and commercial rollout of the i300, the brand’s high-performance electric urban motorcycle, the company informed.

Advertisement

The company expects to make initial deliveries of the i300 in Europe in the months ahead, followed by commercial launch of the i300 in Asian markets in late 2024, it said. 

i300 deliveries 

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and CEO of Zapp EV, said, “Our design and engineering teams have delivered an exceptional product. With this vote of confidence from a renowned investor, we have the financial resources for the expected rollout of i300s this year.”

"We aim to achieve a positive gross margin from the start of an anticipated ramp-up in customer deliveries. Zapp needs very little capital by industry standards to achieve our goals due to our balance sheet light business model leveraging contract manufacturing," he said. 

Advertisement

"We look forward to the first i300 deliveries in Europe, receipt of European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval now that all requisite vehicle tests have been successfully completed, and capitalising on this progress to expedite our commercial rollout across key Asian markets.”

Electric two-wheeler sales 

Zapp EV expects sales of e-wo-wheelers to grow significantly in most parts of the world in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets. 

Among other key competitive advantages and product differentiation, the company states that “Zapp’s i300 rollout will not be impeded by investments in dedicated charging infrastructure since its two lightweight portable batteries can be taken indoors and charged at any wall socket.

Advertisement

After starting production, its (Zapp EV’s) asset-light business model, employing contract manufacturing in tandem with receivables financing arrangements through the Export Import Bank of Thailand, will enable the rapid scaling up of its business.”

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

13 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement