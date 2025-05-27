'Back-To-Back Profitable Quarters In 18 Years' - Telecom PSU BSNL'S Q4FY25 Reports Rs 280 Crore Profit

BSNL Q4 Result: The public sector telecom undertaking Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) posted a profit of Rs 280 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, signalling a second consecutive profit, according to the state-operated telecom firm.



The New Delhi-headquartered firm had registered a loss to the tune of Rs 849 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Commenting on BSNL's Q4FY25 result, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, ”For the first time in 18 years, back-to-back quarterly profits, net profits, not operating profit alone, not even the positive margin alone, but net profit on a quarterly basis for the second time running after 2007."

The company informed that with consecutive profitable quarters, BSNL's losses in fiscal year 2025 was down to Rs Rs 2,247 crore from Rs 5,370 crore in FY24.

Reportedly, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said, ”The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and the bottom line. BSNL is not just being revived, but redefined."

Meanwhile, the operating revenue of BSNL accelerated 7.8 per cent to Rs 20,841 crore from Rs 19,330 crore in FY24.

Further, he said that with disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, BSNL is confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian.

”We will not be chasing profits as our end goal. We will be redefining telecom excellence in public service.When we consistently do the right things – provide excellent service, reach the unreached, innovate for inclusivity_- profits will naturally follow as a byproduct of that excellence,” the BSNL's MD said.

During FY25, BSNL was successful in reducing expenditure costs by 3 per cent to Rs 25,8411 from Rs 26,673 crore in 2023-24.

The government-led telecom operator has also improved its connectivity across the south Asian nation's urban and rural areas and introduced customer-centric digital innovations with national WiFi roaming.