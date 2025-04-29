Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2025: NBFC Declares Rs 12 Special Dividend, Rs 44 Dividend, 1:2 Stock Split And 4:1 Bonus Share

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2025: Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) has released its financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025.

Along with quarterly results, the company has announced special dividend, a special dividend, a stock split and a bonus share issue.

Bajaj Finance Limited Special Dividend 2025

The Board of Directors declared a special interim dividend of Rs. 12 per share (600% of the face value of Rs. 2) for the financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Limited Special Dividend Record Date 2025

The record date to determine the members eligible to receive the Special (Interim) Dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. has been fixed as 9 May 2025.

This dividend will be credited to shareholders on or around 26 May 2025.

Bajaj Finance Limited Final Dividend 2025

Additionally, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 44 per share (2200% of the face value of Rs. 2) for the year ended 31 March 2025. If approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, this dividend will be credited on or about 28 July 2025.

Bajaj Finance Limited Final Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, has been fixed as 30 May 2025.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split

The ratio for the subdivision of one equity share of face value Rs. 2 into two equity shares of face value Re. 1 is 1:2.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Share

Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, i.e., 4 (Four) bonus equity shares of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid up.

Bajaj Finance Q4 FY25 Results Highlights

Bajaj Finance reported impressive growth across various financial metrics for Q4 FY25. The company booked 10.10 million new loans, a 36% increase compared to 7.87 million in Q4 FY24. The customer base grew by 22%, reaching 101.82 million as of 31 March 2025, up from 83.64 million a year earlier.

The company's assets under management (AUM) increased by 26% to Rs 416,661 crore from Rs 330,615 crore in March 2024. The net interest income grew by 22%, reaching Rs 9,807 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 8,013 crore in Q4 FY24.

Operating expenses as a percentage of total income improved slightly, dropping from 34.0% in Q4 FY24 to 33.1% in Q4 FY25. The company also saw a 24% rise in pre-provisioning operating profit, totalling Rs 7,967 crore.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) grew by 11%, reaching Rs 5,547 crore, up from Rs 5,105 crore in Q4 FY24. Excluding additional provisions related to the ECL (Expected Credit Loss) model, PBT growth was 18%. The NBFC profit after tax (PAT) saw a significant 19% increase, rising to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore a year ago. The company benefited from a Rs 249 crore tax reversal based on favourable court rulings.