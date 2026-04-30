Bajaj Finance Share Price Rises 4.83% After Posting Solid Q4 Results

The shares of Bajaj Finance rose as much as 4,83% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 975 apiece on Thursday, April 30, after posting stellar Q4 FY26 results.

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results

The Pune-headquartered non-banking financial services company reported a 22% rise in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,553 crore in Q4FY26, higher from Rs 4,546 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's assets under management (AUM) crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark, touching Rs 5.09 lakh crore as of March 2026, as against Rs 4.16 lakh crore a year earlier, reflecting a 22% growth. AUM rose by ₹25,498 crore during the quarter.

The NBFC's operational performance remained strong, driven by strong customer additions and loan disbursals. Bajaj Finance booked 12.89 million new loans in the quarter, a 20% surge from 10.7 million a year ago. Its customer base expanded 17% year-on-year to 119.33 million, with 3.93 million customers added in Q4.

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Meanwhile, the asset quality stayed largely stable, with gross NPAs at 1.01% and net NPAs at 0.41% as of March-end, compared to 0.96% and 0.44%, respectively, a year earlier. Provision coverage for stage 3 assets stood at 60%.

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Loan losses and provisions declined to Rs 2,008 crore from Rs 2,167 crore in the year-ago period, while the annualised credit cost improved to 1.65% from 2.17%, indicating stronger portfolio quality and better collections.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY26. This includes a special payout of Rs 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of BHFL shares. Previous year overall dividend was Rs 5.60 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each, adjusted for split and bonus.