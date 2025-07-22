Bajaj Finance Share Target Set At Rs 925: Should You Buy The Dip After MD’s Exit?

The development has garnered attention across investor circles, particularly due to Jain’s strong legacy at BAF and its potential impact on Bajaj Finance’s share price trajectory.



Leadership Transition: From Saha to Jain

According to a report by Emkay Global, “In a swift development, Anup Saha, BAF’s Managing Director, tendered his resignation today, with the Board promptly accepting it along with appointing Rajeev Jain, the former MD and current VC, as the MD till the end of his ongoing VC term (31-Mar-2028).”



Media reports suggest that Saha is among the top three candidates recommended by IndusInd Bank for the CEO post, making his departure from BAF less surprising to market watchers. However, his abrupt exit—less than two quarters after assuming the role—has raised questions about the company’s succession planning.



Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Despite the abrupt transition, Emkay remains optimistic, maintaining an 'ADD' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 925 for June 2026. The brokerage believes that Jain’s return ensures short-term leadership continuity, which will likely comfort investors.



"Jain… is credited with the meteoric turnaround and rise of BAF from a captive 2/3W financier to a formidable diversified NBFC… his reappointment as MD for the next ~3 years will be cheered by investors,” Emkay noted.



The firm, however, added a caveat: “Over the medium term, this development could potentially raise some concerns regarding the management succession plan at BAF, as Saha was groomed internally for over 7 years to take over the leadership.”



Investor Sentiment: Clarity Today, Questions Tomorrow

Jain has remained actively involved as Vice Chairman and Executive Director, and while his re-entry as MD is not a net addition, the certainty around leadership lends strength to the stock.



“While the near-term management continuity is likely a relief for investors, the management succession plan is back at the table for the Board,” the report added, especially as BAF may explore transitioning into a bank post-CY28.

