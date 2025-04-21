Bajaj Housing Finance Breaks Out, Target Price Set at Rs 170: Should You Buy?

Bajaj Housing Finance Target price: Bajaj Housing Finance is indicating a powerful upward move in the near term, with technical indicators shifting in favor and a recent price breakout stimulating investor enthusiasm. Analysts are assigning a target price of Rs 170, with the current market price (CMP) around Rs 129.

BHFL also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Current Price and Target Price

On April 20, 2025, Bajaj Housing Finance stocks are currently at Rs 129, having a bullish short-term target at Rs 170. The company stock had previously declined steadily from Rs 188 in September 2024 to Rs 103 in January 2025. However, there is a reverse trend now owing to increased buying pressure and superior technical trends.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Technical Analysis

The stock recently broke out of a consolidation channel, moving above its earlier intermediate high of Rs 128 and reaching Rs 131. Experts note that this breakout followed higher bottom formations at Rs 105 and Rs 109, indicating the stock is forming a strong base.

It is currently trading above all major moving averages for the first time in months, showing a change in trend. Market experts say the MACD and ADX indicators are showing signals of a robust uptrend.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO fully booked within hours of opening

Bajaj Housing Finance Target Price: Stock Zone

In the event of a market decline, investors are advised to buy the stock in the zone of Rs 124–Rs 120, Rs 117, and Rs 113–Rs 111. These are strong support levels. Analysts suggest putting a stop-loss at Rs 108 to control downside risk.

"The above break of Rs 128 is important and marks the end of a downtrend that began in September 2024. With the return of buying interest and technicals favoring the move, we expect a rally to Rs 170," analysts stated.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 Results: Date and Time

The Bajaj Housing Finance has announced the date and time for the Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.