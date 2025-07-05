Bank Holiday Today, July 5: Will Banks Be Open Or Shut This Saturday? Find Out

While several banks across India will remain open on Saturday, June 5, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.

What Is The Reason For This Closure?

Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed today on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, who is the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

In India there are some scheduled bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, according to RBI bank holiday rules. Since today is the first Saturday of this month, banks will remain open on July 5, 2025.

Additionally, banks also remain close on all Sundays.

Other than weekdays, bank holidays are based on national, regional and religious holidays, depending on different states of residence.

Categories Of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holidays can therefore vary depending on the state or area you reside in.

What Services Can You Still Access?

While banks will remain shut in Jammu and Kashmir today, online banking services are still going to be available throughout the year, therefore users can rely on these services. Not only does this ensure seamless banking services on holidays but it also allows convenience.