Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On Saturday, October 4? Check Full Details

As India dives into the vibrant festive season of October, with celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and the upcoming Diwali lighting up the country, many are wondering: Will banks be open tomorrow, Saturday, October 4, 2025?

Whether you're planning to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash for festive shopping, or handle loan payments, this guide has you covered.

Based on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday matrix, most banks across India will be open on October 4, except in Sikkim (Gangtok region), where banks will remain closed for Durga Puja (Dasain), a key festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Quick Status for October 4, 2025

Most Regions: Banks are OPEN as October 4 is a first Saturday, not a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Banks are OPEN as October 4 is a first Saturday, not a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Sikkim (Gangtok): Banks are CLOSED for Durga Puja (Dasain), part of a multi-day festive closure from October 1–4.

Banks are CLOSED for Durga Puja (Dasain), part of a multi-day festive closure from October 1–4. Digital Banking: UPI, net banking, and ATMs remain available 24/7, perfect for managing festive expenses.

Tip: Check your bank’s app (e.g., SBI, HDFC, ICICI) for branch-specific hours, as some may vary.

RBI Weekend Banking Rules

The RBI sets clear guidelines for bank closures:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all scheduled commercial banks observe specific weekend closures. Banks are closed nationwide on the second Saturday, such as October 11, 2025, and the fourth Saturday, such as October 25, 2025.

Additionally, all Sundays, including October 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025, are non-banking days across the country.

October 4 is a first Saturday, so banks operate normally unless a regional holiday applies.

Alternatives If Your Bank Is Closed

Online Banking: Use UPI, NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS via mobile apps or net banking for festive transactions.

Use UPI, NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS via mobile apps or net banking for festive transactions. ATMs: Available for cash withdrawals and deposits, ideal for last-minute festival needs.

Available for cash withdrawals and deposits, ideal for last-minute festival needs. Bank Apps: Check branch hours using apps like SBI YONO, HDFC MobileBanking, or ICICI iMobile.

Check branch hours using apps like SBI YONO, HDFC MobileBanking, or ICICI iMobile. Helplines: Contact your bank (e.g., SBI: 1800-11-2211) for specific queries.

With October’s festivities like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali in full swing, regional closures will increase later in the month. Refer to the RBI's Official Website to keep yourself updated and planned. - https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx