Bank Holidays August 25-31, 2025: Check Full List Of Bank Closures Pan-India

India's central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the upcoming holidays in August 2025. Banks functioning in different cities will remain shut in observance of religious festivities under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act.

If you're mulling over banking linked activities this month, check out the dates that banks will remain closed on to avoid inconvenience.

Bank Holiday Sked For August 25–31

August 25 – Banks will remain shut in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 – Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28– Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji due to observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day)/Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday) – All banks across the country will remain closed as it is a weekly holiday.