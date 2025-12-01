Bank Holidays In December 2025: Check The State-Wise Full List Of All 18 Closure Days

As the year draws to a close, banks across India will observe several holidays in December 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, in addition to the regular second and fourth Saturday offs (13 and 27 December).

While Christmas remains a nationwide bank holiday, most closures this month are regional, celebrating state formation days, local saints, tribal leaders and indigenous festivals.

Key Regional and National Bank Holidays in December 2025

1 December (Monday) - State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day

Banks in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland) regions will remain closed. The day marks the formation of Nagaland and honours indigenous faith traditions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

3 December (Wednesday) - Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Banks under the Panaji (Goa) region will be closed in observance of the feast of Goa’s patron saint, whose mortal remains attract thousands of pilgrims annually.

Advertisement

12 December (Friday) - Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

Banks in the Shillong (Meghalaya) region will observe a holiday to commemorate the legendary Garo leader and freedom fighter.

18 December (Thursday) - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Shillong region banks will again remain shut, honouring the revered Khasi poet and cultural icon of Meghalaya.

19 December (Friday) - Goa Liberation Day

Banks in the Panaji region will be closed as Goa celebrates the anniversary of its liberation from Portuguese colonial rule in 1961.

20 & 22 December (Saturday & Monday) - Losoong / Namsoong

Banks in the Gangtok (Sikkim) region will remain closed on both days. Losoong marks the Sikkimese New Year and the victory of good over evil, celebrated vibrantly by the Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

24 December (Wednesday) - Christmas Eve

Banks in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya) regions will observe a holiday as part of extended Christmas festivities in these Christian-majority areas.

25 December (Thursday) - Christmas Day

Nationwide bank holiday. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India will remain closed.

26 December (Friday) - Christmas Celebration

Banks in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong regions will continue the holiday for post-Christmas celebrations.

27 December (Saturday) - Christmas Celebration (extended) along with 4th Saturday

While most banks reopen or remain closed only because it’s the fourth Saturday, Kohima region (Nagaland) banks will observe an additional holiday for continued Christmas festivities.

30 December (Tuesday) - Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Banks in Shillong region will be closed to remember the Jaintia freedom fighter who led an uprising against British rule in the 1860s.

31 December (Wednesday) - New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

Banks in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Imphal (Manipur) regions will remain closed. Manipur celebrates Imoinu Iratpa, a major festival dedicated to the goddess Imoinu, the emblem of household prosperity.