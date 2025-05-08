Bank Holidays In May 2025: Are Banks Open on May 9? Checking The RBI Holiday Calendar

The Indian Bank Customer Alert! The banks observe public and regional holidays scheduled, which will likely impact banking services such as branch-based services, cheque clearing and processing timelines.



Online banking will be operational, but preparing for essential transactions in advance is best.



Bank Closed Tomorrow

Banks will be closed on May 9, 2025, for Guru Rabindra Jayanti, a state holiday celebrating the birth anniversary of the great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore. Kolkata city banks will remain closed on the day, while banks across India will continue with their banking services.



What Is Guru Rabindra Jayanti?

Rabindranath Tagore, the renowned Bengali poet, has made an indelible mark on art and culture. He composed around 2,000 songs and authored numerous literary works. To honour his birth anniversary and significant contributions to society, Guru Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated annually in his birthplace, Kolkata.



Upcoming Bank Holidays

May 9 (Thursday): Guru Rabindra Jayanti—A state holiday; Kolkata banks will remain closed on the birth anniversary of the great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore.



May 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday – National bank holiday; Indian banks will remain closed.



May 11 (Sunday) - Weekend holiday



May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima – A religious holiday celebrated in some parts of the country. Banks to remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Kanpur, and other states.



May 16 (Friday): Sikkim Day – Observed in Gangtok, Sikkim, as the commemoration of India’s 22nd state. Banks to remain closed.



May 18 (Sunday): Weekend holiday



May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – All Indian banks to remain closed.



May 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday



May 26 (Monday): Kazi Nazrul Islam – Agartala banks will remain closed on the birth anniversary of a revolutionary writer and poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam.



May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – A public holiday, banks to remain closed in Shimla.