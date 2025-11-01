Bank Holidays In November 2025: Full List Of Bank Offs For November 2025

Got errands at the bank this month? Better jot down the closed days first. The RBI’s 2025 holiday list shows 11 bank holidays in November, which include your usual Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays and a handful of state-specific festivals.

Remember, not every holiday affects all states, so it's best to double-check for your area to skip any surprises.

To get the exact holiday schedule for your city or state, just check the RBI’s official holiday matrix here:

https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx . It’s a simple page that saves you from showing up at a closed branch.

Key Dates for Bank Closures in November 2025

Banks follow a mix of national, regional and fixed weekly offs. Here's a breakdown of the full list based on the RBI schedule:

November 1: Banks in Karnataka will remain off for Kannada Rajyothsava, a big cultural event. Over in Uttarakhand, it's a holiday for Igas-Bagwal, often called Budhi Deepawali.

November 2: Sunday means a standard weekly break for all banks.

November 5: Most banks observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Kartika Purnima or Rahas Purnima. But if your branch is in places like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, or Vijayawada, it'll stay open for business.

November 6: In Shillong, banks close for the Nongkrem Dance festival. Meanwhile, banks under the Patna regional office take the day off due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election in 2025.

November 7: Shillong-area banks get another day for the Wangala Festival.

November 8: This is the second Saturday, so all banks are closed nationwide. Plus, Bengaluru branches celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi with a holiday.

November 9: Another Sunday, keeping banks shut as usual.

November 16: Sunday again - weekly off for everyone.

November 22: Fourth Saturday, meaning a closure for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

November 23: Sunday break.

November 30: Wrapping up the month with a Sunday off.

These closures mix national holidays with local ones, so banks can join in on regional festivals and traditions.

What Still Works When Branches Are Shut

No need to stall your banking just because the doors are locked. Online services have your back. Here’s what stays open:

You can use your bank’s app or website to transfer cash, peek at your balance, or knock out bill payments.

Send money instantly via NEFT or RTGS, no branch visit required.

Hit up ATMs for cash withdrawals or card payments without a hitch.

Handle requests like new chequebooks or demand drafts right from your phone or computer.

These tools make sure you're never stuck, no matter the holiday.

Smart Tips to Manage Your Banking This Month

Try these straightforward ideas to keep your finances on track:

Embrace Online Tools: Grab your bank's app or visit their site for fast, anytime access to services like fund transfers or payments. ATMs: Locate nearby ATMs ahead of time for cash needs and check if they're stocked up. Schedule Branch Trips: Peek at the RBI calendar online and tackle in-person tasks on working days. Reach Out for Help: Got an urgent issue? Dial your bank's customer support; they're there to guide you through.