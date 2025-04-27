Bank Holidays May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days Next month - Check RBI holiday calendar

Indian Bank customers must observe public and regional holidays scheduled for May 2025. The holidays will likely impact banking services such as branch-based services, cheque clearing, and processing timelines.



Online banking will be operational, but preparing for essential transactions in advance is best.



Bank Holidays May 2025



May 1 (Thursday): May Day and State Day - On the occasion of the national holiday, May Day and Gujarat and Maharashtra State days, banks will remain closed in Belapu, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other states.



May 4 (Weekend holiday



May 9 (Thursday): Guru Rabindra Jayanti—A state holiday; Kolkata banks will remain closed on the birth anniversary of the great Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore.



May 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday—National Bank Holiday; Indian banks will remain closed.



May 11 (Weekend holiday



May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima—a religious holiday celebrated in some parts of the country. Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Kanpur, and other cities.



May 16 (Friday): Sikkim Day—Observed in Gangtok, Sikkim, commemorating India’s 22nd state. Banks are to remain closed.



May 18 (Sunday): Weekend holiday



May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday—All Indian banks to remain closed.



May 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday



May 26 (Monday): Kazi Nazrul Islam—Agartala banks will remain closed on the birth anniversary of a revolutionary writer and poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam.



May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti—a public holiday; banks to remain closed in Shimla.



What Customers Should Know



Though these dates vary slightly by state due to religious practices, they are celebrated as public holidays in the region. Banks regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follow these days according to the holiday list published by the Negotiable Instruments Act.