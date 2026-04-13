Bank Holidays: Will Banks Remain Shut On April 14? - Check RBI's City-Specific Holiday Calendar

Bank Holidays: Banks across several states and union territories in India will remain closed on April 14, 2026 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and other region specific festivities such as Maha Vishuva Sankranti, and Baisakhi.

According to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain in India shut expect except in Mizoram, MP, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a public holiday is declared in many states and union territories. Schools, colleges, banks and government institutions remain closed to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's fight for empowerment of marginalised sections, and social justice.

Bank holidays are notified under different categories, including those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

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Customers are advised to check the city-wise holiday schedule before planning branch visits, as some locations may remain operational.

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Upcoming Bank Holidays In April 2026

April 14: All states except Mizoram, MP, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu)

April 15: Only in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal (Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day)

April 16: Holiday in Assam (Bohag Bihu)

April 20: Holiday in Karnataka (Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya)

April 21: Holiday in Tripura (Garia Puja)

April 11, 25: Second and fourth Saturdays