Bank of Baroda Dividend 2025: PSU Lender Declares 418% Dividend In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Record Date

Bank of Baroda has announced its financial results for the quarter and the financial year ending 31st March 2025. | Image: Reuters

Bank of Baroda Dividend 2025: Bank of Baroda has announced its financial results for the quarter and the financial year ending 31st March 2025. The Bank's board has recommended declaring a dividend of 418%.

This dividend is subject to declaration and approval at the 29th Annual General Meeting.

Bank of Baroda Share Price Today

Bank of Baroda's share price closed at Rs 221.85, down 10.99% from the previous day's Rs 249.25.

Bank of Baroda Dividend 2025

The bank recommended a dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up) for the financial year 2024-25.

Bank of Baroda Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record or cut-off date for dividend payment has been set as 6th June 2025, meaning shareholders holding shares on this date will be eligible for the dividend.

Bank of Baroda Dividend History

Bank of Baroda has consistently rewarded its shareholders with dividends over the years. In the fiscal year 2024, the bank declared a final dividend of Rs 7.60 per share, marking a significant increase from Rs 5.5 in 2023 and Rs 2.85 in 2022.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results 2025 Highlights

For FY2024- 25, the bank reported a steady performance in its financials. Net Interest Income stood at Rs. 11,793 crore, a 6.6% increase from the previous year's Rs. 11,020 crore. Non-interest income grew by 24.3% to reach Rs. 5,210 crore, compared to Rs. 4,191 crore in FY2023- 24. Operating Profit remained largely stable at Rs. 8,132 crore, showing a marginal increase of 0.3%, while Net Profit increased by 3.3%, reaching Rs. 5,048 crore.

The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio improved, reducing from 2.92% to 2.26% (a 66 basis points improvement).