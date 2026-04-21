52-Week High: How Bank of Maharashtra Delivered 22% Returns to Investors in One Month

While Bank of Maharashtra (MAHABANK) made headlines by hitting a 52-week high of ₹81.17 today, Tuesday, April 21, the stock’s performance over the last few weeks shows a bigger trend. The lender has been one of the most consistent wealth creators in the PSU banking space, delivering massive double-digit gains in short-term windows.

As of 2:15 PM IST, the stock continues to trade near its daily peaks at ₹79.95, holding on to a gain of approximately 6% for the session. Earlier in the morning, the stock touched its 52-week high of ₹81.17, backed by a massive surge in delivery volumes that saw over 12.1 crore shares change hands on the NSE. The market capitalization of the Pune-based lender now stands at approximately ₹61,194 crore.

The Monthly Surge

Investors who entered the stock just 30 days ago are looking at a 22.13% return, a figure that dwarfs the performance of major private sector peers.

1-Week Momentum: The stock has gained 10.2% over the last three trading days.

YTD Performance: Since January 1, 2026, the share price has climbed by over 25%, rising from approximately ₹63 to its current levels.

Recovery from Lows: This rally marks a staggering 71% recovery from its 52-week low of ₹47.14.

Asset Quality

The primary factor for this month-long accumulation is the bank's balance sheet. BoM reported a Net NPA (NNPA) of just 0.13%, effectively placing it in a different league compared to its PSU peers.

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Gross NPA: Declined to 1.45% from 1.74% YoY.

Provision Coverage Ratio: Strengthened to 98.59%, indicating the bank has nearly total cover for its stressed assets.

Capital Adequacy: Stood at 18.36%, providing a significant cushion for the bank’s proposed ₹7,500 crore fundraise later this year.

Brokerage View

Domestic brokerages have grown increasingly bullish as the stock cleared previous resistance levels.

HDFC Securities: Maintained a 'Buy' rating. It cited superior cost-to-income ratios (now at 37.08%) and aggressive Retail/MSME growth.

ICICI Direct: Highlighted the bank’s Return on Assets (RoA), which improved to 1.86%, suggesting a potential target closer to ₹90 in the medium term.

Institutional Sentiment: Data shows that FIIs and DIIs increased their stake by 2.05% in the previous quarter. It signals that "smart money" is backing the bank's transition to a national efficiency leader.