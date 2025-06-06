Bank Stocks Today: Bajaj Finance, HDFC, ICICI And Other Banking Share Zooms After RBI Repo Rate Cut

The shares of Bajaj Finance, HDFC, ICICI, IDFC First Bank, AU Bank, IndusInd Bank and other private lenders rallied nearly 7% on Friday, June 6, 2025, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra Monetary Policy Committee address.

During the address the Governor spoke about stress in the credit card ecosystem.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the stress which was witnessed earlier in retail segments like unsecured personal loans and credit card receivables portfolio has reduced.

However, the stress in the microfinance segments continues to exist, he added.

"Banks and NBFCs active in these segments are already recalibrating their business models, strengthening their credit underwriting practices and stepping up their collection efforts to avoid any excessive build-up of risks on this front in future," the Governor said in his speech on Friday.

Bank And NBFC Shares Rally

The shares of Bajaj Finance rallied 4.2% to Rs 9,313 per share and it is heading back towards their all-time high levels of Rs 9,660. This is because the stress is coming down in the unsecured loans and it is a positive development for NBFCs.

HDFC Bank shares also rallied 1.88% to Rs 1,986.30 per share.

The shares of ICICI Bank were also trading at Rs 1,455.70 per share, marginally higher by 0.12% on the BSE.

The shares of IDFC First Bank were trading at Rs 71.27 apiece, 6.69% higher than the previous close on the NSE Bank Nifty.

AU Bank shares were also trading at Rs 751.30 per scrip, or 4.34% higher as compared to the previous close.