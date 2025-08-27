Banks Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed Or Open On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Banks will remain shut acrosss select parts of the country in observance of the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi August 27th, to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesh.

The banks will remain closed on August 27, 2025 in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada to usher in Ganesh Chaturthi.

The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

As per Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and finish with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6. During these 10 days, Lord Ganesh is honoured as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck.

Upcoming Bank Holiday

Banks in Odisha and Goa will remain closed on Thursday, August 28, for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated predominantly by people of Western Odisha in India, welcoming the new rice of the season.

Please note that banks in Odisha and Goa will remain closed for two consecutive days, including both Wednesday and Thursday, to celebrate the festival.

When Are Banks Closed?

Banks are typically closed across various regions to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, they are closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on these days.

What Services Are Available On A Bank Holiday?

Customers must note that online banking services will be available across the country to ensure seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays.