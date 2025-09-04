Banks Push For Shift To Uniform Pricing For State Debt Auctions

Indian lenders have suggested switching to a uniform pricing method for state bond auctions to prevent sharp spikes in cutoff yields seen in recent sales, five sources told Reuters on Thursday.

State government securities currently use multiple pricing, while the Reserve Bank of India reverted to multiple pricing for central government debt in April 2024 after following uniform pricing for three years.

In a multiple price auction, buyers are allotted bonds at the price they bid, while in uniform pricing all successful bidders pay the cutoff price.

The RBI met banks this week to discuss the October-March borrowing programme, where the proposal was raised, the sources said.

The meeting follows a sharp spike in borrowing costs in the last few days. Yields on longer-duration federal bonds have risen by 20-30 basis points, while those on state debt are up 25-40 bps over the past month.

"Currently, state debt auctions have become a winner's curse as most investors who win bids immediately face mark-to-market loss as cutoff yields are higher than their bidding levels" one of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Cutoff yields for Indian states have surged in the last two auctions on weak demand from banks, the biggest investors in these securities, and limited appetite from long-term funds.

"In a uniform auction, investors would have the comfort that cutoffs would be around market estimates, which could allow them to go for heavier bids," a second source said.

LONG BOND FATIGUE

Traders have also urged the RBI to cut the share of ultra-long federal bonds in the supply schedule and reduce weekly auction sizes, which could stretch the borrowing calendar until next March.

"Reducing longer duration bond supply has been a long-forgotten suggestion as demand from insurers and pension funds is weaker than last year," a third source said.

Market participants also want the central bank to manage yields through open market operations or secondary market purchases, the sources said.