Stock Market Crash: Bear Grip Tightens As Sensex And Nifty Dive 1.5% Amid Global Trade Fears

Indian equity markets faced a continued downturn on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty extending losses for the fifth consecutive session. At 1:33 PM, the Sensex was trading at 76,201.83, down by 1109.97 points or 1.44%, while the Nifty stood at 23,056.70, marking a decline of 324.90 points or 1.39%.

The broader indices also witnessed significant declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 plummeting over 3% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropping by 4%.



Global Factors Weigh on Indian Markets

The market sentiment was predominantly influenced by weak global cues, particularly heightened by US President Donald Trump 's decision to increase tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This move, escalating fears of a trade war, led to a broader sell-off in emerging market equities. The Indian rupee hit an all-time low on Monday in response to these developments.



Adani Enterprises Bucks the Trend with Healthcare Initiative

Amidst the market turmoil, Adani Enterprises emerged as a standout performer, witnessing a 4.5% surge in its stock price. The rally came after the Adani family announced a monumental initiative to establish two large, not-for-profit hospitals in India in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting. The flagship company of the Adani Group opened higher at Rs 2,312 on the NSE and reached an intraday high of Rs 2,397 following the announcement.



Sectoral Impact and Individual Stock Movements

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Media, Pharma, PSU Bank, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas sectors witnessed declines ranging from 1% to 1.5%. Meanwhile, individual stocks like Nykaa reported a significant year-on-year increase in net profit, boosting investor confidence amidst the broader market downturn. Conversely, Eicher Motors faced a 6.8% decline post its Q3 results, prompting investment firms like Goldman Sachs to revise target prices downwards.