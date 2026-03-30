Bears Reconquer Dalal Street: Sensex Crashes 1,191 Pts as West Asia War Hits Week 5; Nifty Tumbles to 22,470 Amid record FII Selling

Indian shares tumbled on Monday as surge in global crude prices and escalating West Asia tensions triggered a flight from riskier assets, hence wiping out approximately ₹7.2 lakh crore in investor wealth within the first 90 minutes of trade.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.53% to 22,470.15 by 10:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1,191.24 points, or 1.62%, to 72,391.98. Both benchmarks are on track for their worst monthly performance since September 2022, having declined nearly 9.4% in March.

Energy shock and geopolitics

The primary catalyst remains the fifth week of the U.S.-led conflict with Iran. Brent crude futures rose 2.32% to $115.30 a barrel on Monday morning, following reports of fresh strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure near Kharg Island.

RBI’s Unorthodox Move Rattles Banks

Market participants were also reacting to a late-Friday directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank capped banks' net open currency positions at $100 million, a move designed to support the Rupee but one that is expected to force banks to unwind up to $30 billion in bets, leading to significant mark-to-market losses.

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Capital flight

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree, having offloaded a record ₹1.14 lakh crore ($12.3 billion) in Indian equities so far this month. The exodus is fueled by a strengthening U.S. Dollar and surging U.S. Treasury yields as investors seek safe havens.

The Indian Rupee hit a fresh record low of 94.54 against the greenback in early trade before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly intervened to steady the unit at 93.57.

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Sectoral laggards

Financials and high-growth sectors bore the brunt of the sell-off:

Banking: The Nifty Bank index fell 2.67%, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank (-3.1%) and ICICI Bank (-1.7%).

Auto: Higher input costs and fuel prices dragged the Auto index down 2.8%. Maruti Suzuki shares have now corrected 25% from their January peak.

Defensives: TCS (+1.2%) and Reliance Industries (-3.4% but off lows) showed some relative resilience, though only 6 of the Nifty 50 components traded in the green.