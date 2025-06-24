BEL Share Price Today: Why Navratna Defence Stock Is Under Pressure After A Strong Week?

Also Read: Explained: Why Defence Stocks Are Booming – Is It Right Time To Invest? | Republic World



In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared a “complete and total ceasefire” between the two Middle Eastern powers, following days of negotiations led by the U.S.



“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”



The development was seen as a major relief for global markets, with crude oil prices dropping sharply and equities rallying across Asia.



“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”, added Trump on his post on Truth Social.”



Back in India, the benchmark indices surged in early trade, with the Sensex climbing over 900 points to 82,819.98 and the Nifty breaching the 25,200 mark.



However, the rally bypassed several defence stocks, including BEL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE), which witnessed a downward movement in their stock prices.