BEL Share Price: What’s Next for This Navratna Defence ?

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a top Indian defence company, saw its share price drop today, April 2, 2025. The stock fell 4.1% to around Rs 284 on the BSE after the company shared its latest business update. BEL reported orders worth Rs 18,715 crore for the financial year 2024-25, missing its goal of Rs 25,000 crore.

“Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of around Rs.23000 Cr, during the Financial Year 2024-25, against the previous year's turnover of Rs.19,820 Cr registering a growth of 16%” as per exchange filing.

BEL: Growth Despite Setback

Even with the order shortfall, BEL had a good year overall. The company’s turnover hit Rs 23,000 crore for FY25, up 16% from Rs 19,820 crore last year, according to its exchange filing. Export sales also grew by 14%, reaching $106 million. BEL’s total order book now stands at Rs 71,650 crore, including $359 million from exports, showing it still has plenty of work lined up.

BEL: Recent Orders

Just last week, on March 27, BEL announced it secured Rs 1,385 crore in new orders, bringing its FY25 total to Rs 18,415 crore at that point. These included radar upgrades, electronic voting machines, and tank stabilizers. This came after a Rs 634 Ascend Analytics reported on March 28 that BEL shares rose 1.66% to Rs 305.70 on the BSE. Experts say these wins keep BEL a strong player in defence.

What’s Next for BEL Shares?

Analyst Chirag Shah from ICICI Securities has maintained a "Buy" rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a target price of ₹355. citeturn0search15 Additionally, a consensus of 24 analysts has set an average target price of ₹336 for BEL, indicating a positive outlook for the company's stock.

However, the miss on orders has sparked debate. Some worry it could slow growth, while others see the solid sales and order book as signs of strength. Investors are watching closely as BEL plans to grow its global reach.

BEL: Share Price Today