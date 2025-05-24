Belrise Industries IPO: Check Latest GMP, Allotment Dates & Key Details

Belrise Industries IPO, saw a stellar response from investors during the bidding process.

Belrise Industries IPO: Subscription Status

The IPO fetched nearly 25.35 lakh applications. For the net of the Rs 645 crore anchor book, the initial public offering of Belrise Industries fetched bids worth Rs 65,920 crore for its Rs 1,505 crore offering as the issue was overall booked 41.30 times.

The portion for qualified institutional investors (QIBs) was booked 108.35 times, fetching bids worth Rs 49.330.11 crore. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 38.33 times, attracting bids for Rs 13,088.46 crore. The retail portion was booked 4.27 times, getting bids for Rs 3,398.97 crore for its allocation.

Belrise Industries IPO: Key Details

The Belrise Industries IPO was open for bidding between May 21 and May 23. The Pune-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 85-90 per share with a lot size of 166 shares.

The firm raised Rs 2,150 crore via its offering, which was completely a fresh share sale of up to 23,88,88,888 equity shares.

Belrise Industries IPO: Latest GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) of Belrise Industries has remained stable after a decent response from investors, indicating a strong listing at the bourses.

The share has a GMP of Rs 23 in the unofficial market, highlighting a listing pop of 25-26% for the investors.

Belrise Industries IPO: Allotment Status