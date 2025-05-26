BEML Share Price Target 2025: Vande Bharat Train Maker’s Stock Surges 13% – Should You Buy?

Antique expects the company to benefit significantly from the execution of the Vande Bharat and metro orders, projecting a 20% revenue CAGR and a 44% earnings CAGR over FY25–FY27. | Image: representative

BEML Share Price Target 2025: Shares of BEML Ltd soared over 13% on Monday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock surged by Rs 495, reflecting positive investor sentiment following better-than-expected operational performance and a healthy order pipeline.

BEML Q4 Earnings

BEML, a public sector unit known for manufacturing mining and heavy equipment, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.55 crore in Q4FY25, registering an 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to Rs 256.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 1,656.36 crore, up from Rs 1,518.25 crore in Q4FY24, while for the full year FY25, the company's profit increased to Rs 292.52 crore, compared to Rs 281.77 crore in the previous fiscal. However, full-year revenue slightly declined to Rs 4,045.95 crore, from Rs 4,096.56 crore in FY24.

BEML Order Book

BEML ended FY25 with a robust order book of Rs 15,139 crore. In Q4 alone, it received new orders worth Rs 1,564 crore and executed orders worth Rs 1,035 crore.

Out of the total order book, Rs 14,610 crore is executable in the current financial year, with the remaining Rs 4,233 crore scheduled for future execution.

This strong order visibility boosts confidence in the company’s near-term revenue potential.

BEML Share Price Target 2025

Brokerage firm Antique maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,115, citing better-than-expected margins and a strong operational outlook. In Q4FY25, BEML’s EBITDA stood at Rs 420 crore, reflecting 14% YoY growth, and its EBITDA margin rose sharply to 25.6%, well above the estimated 21.9%.

Antique expects the company to benefit significantly from the execution of the Vande Bharat and metro orders, projecting a 20% revenue CAGR and a 44% earnings CAGR over FY25–FY27.

BEML Share Price History

BEML’s share price has shown strong returns over multiple time frames. In the past 1 week, it has risen by 13.65%, while in 2 weeks, it’s up by 31.36%. Over the last month, the stock has gained 37.88%.

Looking at the long-term performance, BEML has delivered a 195.35% return in 2 years, 300.68% in 3 years, and a massive 782.59% gain over 5 years.

Over a 10-year period, the stock has appreciated by 433.17%. This reflects the company’s strong growth trajectory and investor confidence over time.