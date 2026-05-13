Berger Paints Hits 3-Month High: 3 Key Takeaways From Q4 Results

Berger Paints Stock Price: The shares of Berger Paints surged over 9% to hit a three-month high of Rs 533.35 apiece on Wednesday, May 13 after the company reported a 27.52% jump in Q4 FY26 net profit.

In the quarter ended March, the Kolkata-headquartered company reported a net profit of Rs 335.25 crore as compared to Rs 262.91 crore in the year-ago period.

During Q4 FY26, Berger Paints posted a revenue from operations at Rs 2,868.03 crore, as compared to Rs 2,704.03 crore in the last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 2,499 crore, higher from Rs 2,380.55 crore.

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The company's operating margin reached a 10-quarter high at 18.3%, driven by operating profit growth of 17.8%, gross margin expansion of 110 basis points, and sustained cost optimisation despite elevated competitive intensity.

Management Guidance & Outlook — FY27

Volume growth: It is expected to be broadly stable or marginally lower in FY27 relative to FY26 due to inflationary impact on demand; management stated volume impact from price increases is historically limited as paint represents only 4%–5% of total project cost, as per a brokerage note.

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RM outlook: management does not see further price increases required as of the call date for most categories; solvents remain the one area where a minor gap exists between RM inflation and price increases taken; management expects crude-linked RM prices to moderate within 8–18 months based on historical cycles, it stated.

Key FY27 Risks