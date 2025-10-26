Republic World
Updated 26 October 2025 at 12:50 IST

Bessent Says U.S.-China Trade Talks Set Framework For Leaders Meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks held with China in Malaysia over the weekend have set the stage for a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping later this week.

Thomson Reuters
Bessent says U.S.-China trade talks set framework for leaders meeting | Image: Freepik
"I think we have a very successful framework for the leaders to discuss on Thursday," Bessent told reporters on Sunday. 

