Updated 26 October 2025 at 12:50 IST
Bessent Says U.S.-China Trade Talks Set Framework For Leaders Meeting
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks held with China in Malaysia over the weekend have set the stage for a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping later this week.
"I think we have a very successful framework for the leaders to discuss on Thursday," Bessent told reporters on Sunday.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 12:50 IST