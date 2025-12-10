'Best Offer': As India-US Resume Trade Talks In Delhi, Donald Trump's Trade Representative Praises India

In a major boost to the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has described the proposals put forward by India as “the best offers we’ve ever received as a country”.

Greer made the remarks while testifying before a Senate committee on Tuesday, as a high-level US delegation continues intensive talks with Indian officials in the national capital.

“They’ve Been Quite Forward-Leaning”: Jamieson Greer

During his Senate testimony, Ambassador Greer acknowledged the challenges in opening India’s market for certain US agricultural products such as row crops and meats, calling India “a very difficult nut to crack".

Yet he struck an optimistic tone about the current round of talks:

“You mentioned India… I have a team over there right now as we speak in New Delhi working on this… The type of offers they’ve been talking to us about have been the best we’ve ever received as a country.”

Advertisement

Greer added that the US is exploring multiple avenues, including biofuels derived from soybeans, to expand market access.

US Negotiators Hold High-Stakes Meetings in Delhi

The US team led by Deputy United States Trade Representative Rick Switzer and chief negotiator Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to push for the conclusion of the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) before the end of 2025.

Advertisement

The American delegation, which also includes several senior USTR officials, has been holding meetings with top Commerce Ministry officers, including Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain.

Piyush Goyal Confirms Steady Progress

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed on Wednesday that negotiations are moving forward positively.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas in Jaipur, Goyal said, “Talks are continuously progressing with them. We are moving forward towards a bilateral trade agreement.”



The minister revealed that the US team, in Delhi is actively engaged in discussions and indicated that he may meet the visiting officials soon.

First Phase of BTA in Sight

Both sides are working against a tight deadline to finalise the initial phase of the trade pact, which is expected to cover goods, services, investment and select agricultural items.

Officials on both sides have described the atmosphere as constructive, with India showing willingness to address long-standing US concerns on market access while seeking greater visibility for its exports in the American market.