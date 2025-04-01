Beware of 'Kachra' Stocks: Nilesh Shah Warns Investors on Overpriced Shares

As the stock market continues to reel from volatility, one name has emerged as a voice of caution — Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mutual Fund. Shah, known for his keen market insight, is warning investors about the rise of what he calls "Kachra stocks" — shares whose prices are dangerously detached from their fundamental value.

In a bold statement, Shah defines "Kachra stocks" as those whose prices are so inflated that investors will find it nearly impossible to make money, no matter how long they hold. "Some businesses may be good, but if the price is disconnected from its true value, you're bound to lose," Shah cautioned. He went on to highlight the stark reality: "It's not about whether a company is good, it's about whether you're overpaying."

Shah's comments come at a time when retail investors, especially young ones, are looking for the next big growth opportunity, often driven by momentum and hype rather than fundamentals. "The SME IPO index, for instance, has outperformed global giants like Apple and Tesla over the last decade, which raises a red flag. Do these small companies really deserve valuations higher than tech titans?" he asked, expressing doubts about the sustainability of such pricing.

For young and inexperienced investors trying to avoid falling into the Kachra stock trap, Shah advises a multi-faceted approach to stock picking. "There are multiple ways to figure out whether a stock is worth your money," Shah said, outlining a three-step process:

Smell Test: Shah recalls a case where his team avoided a company claiming Pan India presence. After verifying the addresses, it turned out some of the offices didn’t even exist. "It was an easy decision to walk away," he noted.

Investor Book: If a company attracts institutional investors with solid track records, it's a good indicator of proper due diligence. "As a fund manager, I do my due diligence, but when you see other respected investors in a stock, it adds credibility," Shah explained.

In-depth Research: According to Shah, it's crucial to evaluate a company’s governance practices and past treatment of minority shareholders. "You should be investing in a company as a business partner, not just a stock ticker."

