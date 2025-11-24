Beyond the Big Screen: How Dharmendra Built a Business Empire Through Films, Restaurants & Real Estate

Bollywood lost one of its most beloved figures today. Veteran actor Dharmendra, popularly known as the industry’s original “He-Man”, breathed his last shortly before his 90th birthday on December 8.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon, where he passed away. Though the exact cause of death remains unknown, visuals from the hospital showed his wife and actor-politician Hema Malini, along with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, arriving soon after the news broke.



Dharmendra Net Worth: Inside the Legendary Actor

According to multiple media reports, Dharmendra’s net worth was estimated at around Rs 335–450 crore, while the combined wealth of the Deol family is believed to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.



He channelled his popularity and business instincts into sectors far beyond films, most notably hospitality, real estate, agriculture, and film production.

A Fortune Built on Stardom and Smart Investments

Dharmendra’s contribution to Indian cinema spans more than six decades, with iconic performances in Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Khamoshi, Johnny Gaddar, and the upcoming Ikkis. But the actor was much more than just a superstar, he was also an astute investor and entrepreneur.

Advertisement

The Actor Who Became a Restaurateur

Dharmendra’s entrepreneurial journey began with the launch of Garam Dharam Dhaba in New Delhi in 2015, a restaurant concept inspired by his on-screen persona and rustic charm. The venture quickly expanded in popularity, becoming a notable brand within North India’s dining scene.



In 2022, he opened another eatery named He-Man on the Karnal Highway, according to a Business Insider report. The restaurant paid homage to the actor’s enduring nickname and his muscular image that dominated Bollywood in the 70s and 80s.

Advertisement



A Sprawling 100-Acre Lonavala Farmhouse

Despite living in Mumbai with his family, Dharmendra often sought solace in his 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, a serene countryside escape that he visited frequently. As per reports, the farmhouse includes modern amenities such as a heated outdoor swimming pool, where the actor regularly engaged in aqua therapy.



Media reports state that Dharmendra owned properties worth over Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra, along with agricultural land valued at over Rs 88 lakh and non-agricultural land worth Rs 52 lakh.





His passion for hospitality also extended into real estate ventures. According to media reports, Dharmendra partnered with a restaurant chain to develop a 30-cottage resort on a 12-acre plot near his farmhouse, an expansion that reflected his long-term business vision.



A Garage Filled With Luxury and Nostalgia

Dharmendra’s love for cars was well known. His collection, assembled over decades, reflected both sentiment and sophistication. It included: A vintage Fiat, Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz SL500.



These vehicles mirrored the journey of an actor who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.



Vijayta Films: A Legacy Passed Across Generations

Beyond acting and business, Dharmendra’s influence extended into film production. In 1983, he launched his banner Vijayta Films, under which he produced Betaab, the film that introduced Sunny Deol to the silver screen. The banner later launched Bobby Deol with Barsaat in 1995.



More recently, Dharmendra presented Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), marking the debut of his grandson Karan Deol. The production house became a generational platform, reinforcing the Deol family’s lasting imprint on Bollywood.



A Life Rich in Stardom, Wealth, and Heart

Dharmendra’s journey, from a young boy from Punjab dreaming of cinema to India’s beloved He-Man, was one of unmatched dedication and reinvention. His estimated net worth of ₹335–₹450 crore is not merely a reflection of wealth, but of a life spent building, creating, and inspiring.