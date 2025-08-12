BFSI Steals the Spotlight: Overtakes Tech in GCC Leasing for the First Time in Q2 2025

There has been a structural shift in India's Global Capability Centres (GCC) landscape, the Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as the leading contributor to GCC leasing activity in April - June 2025, accounting for 44% - its highest-ever quarterly share which surpassed the technology sector's 17%.

What Does The Data Reveal?

The data analysis of global commercial real estate consultancy firm CBRE shows that this surge was driven almost equally by financial services and investment firms (49%) and global banks (48%) expanding their India footprint.

This highlights a sharp increase from the modest 8% which was BFSI's share in 2022, as global firms are tapping India's skilled talent pool, cost advantages, and policy support amid rapid digitisation of financial services.

What Are GCCs?

GCCs, which are also called Global In-house Centres (GICs) or Captive Centres, are fully owned and integrated hubs established by multinational corporations in talent-rich locations to build value and intellectual property.

These leverage global talent pools and technological advancements to enhance organisational capabilities and drive business transformation.

GCC Growth

While there have been 1,700 GCCs in 2023-24, and the number is expected to rise to over 2,200 by 2030, India has become a prominent destination for the MNCs to set up their centres.