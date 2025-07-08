Bharat Bandh On July 9: Will Schools, Banks, Offices And Trains Be Affected? Full List Of What’s Open & Closed

Updated 8 July 2025 at 12:59 IST
India is bracing for widespread disruptions on Wednesday, 9 July, as an estimated 25 crore workers prepare to join a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh. The call for the strike comes from a coalition of 10 central trade unions and multiple farmers’ organizations, all protesting what they call the government’s “anti-labour, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate” stance.
This isn’t just a union-led action — it’s part of a broader protest movement that brings together workers and farmers. Trade unions are raining concerns over the lack of labour conferences, the weakening of social security, and privatization of public sector undertakings.
The strikers' key demands include stronger labour protections, an end to contractual hiring, higher public-sector recruitment, and urgent measures to tackle unemployment and inflation. The scale of participation has raised concerns over how various public services will be impacted across the country.
As per media reports, numerous prominent services will be disrupted because of the nationwide strike.
They are as follows:
Schools and Colleges: Most educational institutions are expected to function normally. However, absenteeism may rise if public transport disruptions make commuting difficult for students and staff.
Private Offices and Shops: Businesses in the private sector are likely to remain open, barring any localised disruptions or precautionary closures in sensitive zones.
Essential Services: Hospitals, pharmacies, airports, and metro rail services are expected to operate without interruption. Emergency services and utilities will also continue as usual, though some regions may deploy additional security as a precaution.
The 9 July Bharat Bandh is turning out to be one of the largest coordinated strikes in recent memory, impacting sectors from finance and manufacturing to agriculture and transportation. While essential services will continue, public-facing institutions and transport systems could see notable disruption.
Published 8 July 2025 at 12:59 IST