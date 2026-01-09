Bharat Coking Coal's Rs 1,071 Crore IPO Fully Subscribed Within Minutes Of Day 1

Bharat Coking Coal's, a Coal India unit, Rs 1,071.11 crore IPO, the first Indian mainboard public listing of 2026, was fully subscribed within minutes of launch on the first day of bidding on Friday, Jan 9, 2025.

The Coal India unit received bids for 841.5 million shares as of 11:18 am against 346.9 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

The company set a price band of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share and is seeking a valuation of up to $1.19 billion at the upper end of the range.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Latest GMP

As of 10:53 am on Friday, January 9, the Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP stood at Rs 10.6, indicating a percentage gain/loss per share is 46.09%.

Advertisement

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Opening & Closing Date

The bidding open on January 9, 2026 and closes on January 13, 2026 with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on or around January 14, 2026.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Day 1 Subscription Status

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 7,91,69,000.00 Shares (22.82%) Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 5,93,76,750 Shares (17.11%) Small NII (SNII- Bid below ₹10L): 1,97,92,250 Shares (5.70%) Big NII (BNII- Bid above ₹10L): 3,95,84,500 Shares (11.41%) Retail Individual Investor: 13,85,45,750 Shares (39.93%) Employees Quota: 2,32,85,000 Shares (6.71%) Shareholders and Other Quota: 4,65,70,000 Shares (13.42%)

About Bharat Coking Coal Ltd

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is mainly involved in mining and producing coking coal, along with non-coking coal and washed coal.

Advertisement

Coking coal is the company’s principal output and is mainly supplied to the steel and power sectors. As of April 1, 2024, BCCL’s estimated coking coal reserves stood at about 7,910 million tonnes. In 2025, the company contributed nearly 58.50% of India’s total domestic coking coal production.

