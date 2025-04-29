Bharat Forge Q4 Results 2025 Date And Time: Auto Comp Maker To Declare Final Dividend Along With Quarterly Results - Details

Bharat Forge Limited, part of the US$ 3.5 billion Kalyani Group has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results—both standalone and consolidated—for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

In addition to the financials, the board will also deliberate on the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, on the company’s equity shares for FY25.

“Regulation 29 and 50(1) of the of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’) Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 50(1) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Forge Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 08, 2025, inter alia to: i. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and ii. Consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Bharat Forge stated in its filing to BSE.

As per the company’s earlier communication dated March 26, 2025, and in line with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations and the company’s Code of Conduct, the trading window for insiders has been closed since April 1, 2025. This window will reopen on Monday, May 12, 2025, allowing designated persons and their immediate relatives to resume trading in the company’s securities.

On April 29, 2025, Bharat Forge's stock closed at Rs 1,134.80 on the NSE, marking a 1.54% increase from the previous day's close of Rs 1,117.10.