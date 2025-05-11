Bharat Forge Share Price Target 2025: Defence Stock PAT Falls 12% In Q4 FY2025 - Buy, Sell or Hold?

Bharat Forge Ltd reported a 12% drop in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. | Image: Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Share Price Target 2025: Bharat Forge Ltd reported a 12% drop in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This is compared to a profit of Rs 390 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company also saw a fall in its revenue from operations, which came down to Rs 2,163 crore from Rs 2,329 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2024-25, the company's PAT stood at Rs 1,322 crore, down from Rs 1,425 crore in FY24. Annual revenue also declined slightly to Rs 8,844 crore compared to Rs 8,969 crore in the previous year.

Despite the drop in earnings, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the year.

Bharat Forge Company Profile

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), a Pune-based Indian multinational, manufactures critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.

Recently, the company inked the largest domestic contract of 184 indigenously developed Artillery Systems with the Ministry of Defence. This accounts for 60% of the Rs 6900 crore procurement by the MOD. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), jointly developed with DRDO, is the most advanced 155/52 mm calibre artillery system

Bharat Forge Share Price Target 2025

Brokerage firm Emkay has retained an ADD rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,200, valuing it at 17x FY27E EV/EBITDA.

"BHFC’s Q4 revenue fell ~7% YoY across SA/consol operations, with margin also weaker Qoq (albeit lower at consol level amid ~270bps margin expansion for subsidiaries). While order-win momentum remains healthy led by Defense (incl due to Rs37bn accretion seen from domestic artillery guns; executable book now at Rs94bn), the mgmt did not provide outlook on exports for FY26 (30% of consol operations) amid the tariff-led global uncertainty; BHFC also expects domestic PV business growth to now track underlying industry growth vs strong outperformance seen in FY25," Emkay said.

"We reduce FY26E/27E consol EPS by 8.6%/3.6%, amid weakening global demand (eg recent lowering of 2025 guidance by global truck majors) and gradual recovery expected in the domestic CV/PV space; however, valuations at LTA on 1YF P/B provide some comfort," Emkay added.

Bharat Forge Share Price History

Despite weaker results, the company’s stock has been performing well recently amid the rise in geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Bharat Forge Ltd's current stock price is Rs 1,166.05, which is up by Rs 52.05 or 4.67%.

Over the past one week, the stock has gone up by 5.38%, and in the past month, it has risen by 20.10%.

However, over the last 6 months and 1 year, the stock has dropped by about 17-18%. Looking at the longer term, it has grown by around 51% in 2 years and 317% in 5 years.

The company’s market value is Rs 55,747.52 crore, and it is part of the BSE 100 index. The highest price in the past year was Rs 1,826.20 and the lowest was Rs 919.10.