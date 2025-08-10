BharatPe Plans Pre-IPO Fundraise Amid Public Listing Buzz: CEO Nalin Negi

Fintech major BharatPe will raise funds ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), however, the listing will be underway when conditions favour such a move, as per the company's top brass official.

In the previous week, BharatPe had informed that it had met its operational profitability, post excluding the employee stock ownership plan.

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said, that while a pre-IPO funding round, however, an IPO is not on the cards for this financial year, but still remains fair game, "once the market conditions are right," citing media reports.

The digital payments service provider ended FY25 with a Rs 6 crore adjusted profit before tax (excluding ESOP expense), recovering majorly from a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.

Negi believes that consistent performance would lead to building investor confidence ahead of a potential IPO.

The unicorn fintech company is presently backed by many marquee investors like Ribbit Capital, Peak XV, Tiger Global, Beenext, and Steadfast Capital.

BharatPe is the only fintech player with an NBFC arm (Trillionloans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and an e-PA (payment aggregator) license.

In April, 2025, BharatPe received the final authorisation from the India's apex bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.