Big Challenge For Zepto, Blinkit, And Instamart! Amazon Launches 10-Minute Deliveries In Delhi—How Will It Work?

Amazon has started offering 10-minute deliveries in select areas of Delhi, stepping up its presence in India’s fast-growing quick-commerce market. The expansion of its “Amazon Now” service marks the company’s latest attempt to take on homegrown rivals like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto — all of which have quickly built a formidable customer base with their near-instant delivery models.

The development, first reported by Bloomberg, follows a soft launch in Bengaluru in December. With the New Delhi rollout now underway, Amazon joins a high-stakes race to cater to India’s growing appetite for speed and convenience.

In a statement, an Amazon India spokesperson said:

“Amazon has always focused on offering customers a wide selection with convenient and fast delivery. We are running our 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in select pin codes in Bengaluru and Delhi, and are excited with the initial customer response and positive feedback, especially from Prime members. Based on this, we're now expanding the service over the next few months.”

The quick-commerce segment — which includes ultrafast deliveries of groceries, snacks, and daily-use items — has seen rapid adoption in Indian metros, driven by changing consumer expectations and a rising middle class. While Amazon’s traditional delivery model has focused on same-day or two-day fulfilment, the shift in customer demand is now pushing even global giants to rethink speed as a differentiator.

“Through Amazon Now, we offer a curated selection of everyday essentials delivered within minutes, addressing immediate customer needs while maintaining Amazon's standards for safety, quality, and reliability,” the spokesperson added.

Until now, local players have dominated the space. Blinkit (owned by Zomato), Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto already offer delivery windows as short as 10 minutes across multiple cities. Flipkart, Amazon’s biggest rival in Indian e-commerce, has also jumped into the game with “Flipkart Minutes”, which now operates in 14 cities.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been quietly laying the groundwork. The company has committed over $11 billion to its Indian operations since 2013 and recently pledged another $233 million to strengthen its delivery infrastructure. As part of that effort, five new fulfilment centres were opened last month to improve reach and speed across smaller towns and cities.

With Delhi becoming the second city to experience Amazon Now after Bengaluru, the company is clearly signalling its intention to compete more aggressively in this space. The service currently offers a curated range of essentials — from groceries and snacks to personal care products — delivered within minutes, combining Amazon’s scale with the immediacy customers now expect.