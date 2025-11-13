Big Push for Exporters: Cabinet Approves Rs 25,060 Cr Mission to Boost MSME Growth

With an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, the mission aims to strengthen India’s export competitiveness, especially for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors. The EPM represents a “comprehensive, flexible, and digitally driven framework for export promotion,” marking a shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based mechanism capable of responding swiftly to global trade challenges. Two Integrated Sub-Schemes: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA The EPM will operate through two integrated sub-schemes: NIRYAT PROTSAHAN: This sub-scheme focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs. It includes measures such as interest subvention, export factoring, collateral guarantees, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, and credit enhancement support to help exporters diversify into new markets.



Consolidating Key Schemes for Modern Trade Needs

The mission consolidates existing export support schemes like the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI), aligning them with evolving trade dynamics. By integrating these initiatives, EPM aims to simplify processes and reduce duplication, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

The EPM is designed to tackle India’s long-standing export challenges, including limited access to affordable trade finance, high compliance costs, inadequate branding, and logistical disadvantages in interior regions.



Support for Priority Sectors and New Markets

Under the new framework, priority support will be provided to sectors hit by global tariff escalations such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products. The initiative is expected to help sustain export orders, protect jobs, and promote diversification into new geographies.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will act as the implementing agency. All processes, from application to fund disbursal, will be managed through a dedicated digital platform integrated with existing trade systems.



Driving Inclusive and Technology-Enabled Growth

The EPM is expected to:

Enhance access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs

Strengthen export compliance and certification mechanisms

Expand market visibility for Indian products

Boost exports from non-traditional districts

Generate employment across manufacturing, logistics, and allied sectors



