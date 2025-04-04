Big Rail Boost! Rs 18,658 Cr Projects Set to Transform Travel in Maharashtra, Odisha & Chhattisgarh

The CCEA, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved four major railway projects costing approximately Rs. 18,658. | Image: PM Narendra Modi

Cabinet Meeting Today: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four major railway projects costing approximately Rs. 18,658 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity across three states—Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

These projects, which will expand the Indian Railways network by 1,247 kilometres, include the Sambalpur-Jarapda third and fourth lines, Jharsuguda-Sason third and fourth lines, Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa fifth and sixth lines, and Gondia-Balharshah doubling.

Project Details

These upgrades will significantly improve rail mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance service reliability, benefiting both passengers and freight operations.

The projects align with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India by creating jobs and supporting regional development.

In total, 19 new stations will be constructed, connecting 3,350 villages and benefiting approximately 47.25 lakh people, especially in underserved districts like Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon.

Additionally, the projects are expected to boost freight traffic by 88.77 million tonnes per annum, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and environmental goals by reducing oil imports and CO2 emissions.

Vibrant Villages Programme-II

In another significant initiative, the Union Cabinet has approved the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II), a Central Sector Scheme aimed at the comprehensive development of villages along India’s international land borders.

With an outlay of Rs. 6,839 crore, the programme will be implemented in strategic villages across 16 states and Union Territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and West Bengal.

The objective is to improve living conditions, provide livelihood opportunities, and ensure the safety and security of the border areas. VVP-II will focus on infrastructure development, such as all-weather roads, telecom connectivity, and education facilities like SMART classes.