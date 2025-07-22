Biocon Stock Drops 2.04%, Ranks Among Top Losers On Nifty Midcap 150

The shares of biopharmaceutical firm Biocon fell as much as 2.04 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 386.70 in Tuesday's trading session, figuring among top losers onthe Nifty Midcap 150. The price movement of this Benagaluru-based firm indicated a decline from its previous close.

Biocon's Q4FY25 Performance

The company's consolidated revenue rose by 3.43%, from Rs 14,755.70 crore in March 2024 to Rs 15,261.70 crore in March 2025. Meanwhile, the net profit also saw an increase of 3.43 per cent, an increase from Rs 1,382.00 crore to Rs 1,429.40 crore during the same period. Basic EPS stood at Rs 8.46 in March 2025.

The revenue for the quarter-ending March 2025 stood at Rs 4,417.00 crore, a 12.76 per cent increase from Rs 3,917.10 crore in the quarter-ending March 2024.

Meanwhile, the net profit for the quarter-ending March 2025 was Rs 459.40 crore, as against to Rs 225.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company posted a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82 as of March 2025, slightly higher than the 0.80 reported in March 2024.

The return on net worth stood at 4.68 per cent as of March 2025. The P/E ratio as of March 2025 stood at 40.39.

Biocon Corporate Actions

Biocon announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece (10%), on May 8, 2025, with an ex-date of July 4, 2025. The commpany had announced bonus issues in the past, inclusive of 1:1 bonuss on April 25, 2019. Earlier, a bonus issue of 2:1 was announced on April, 2017.