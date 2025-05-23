Bitcoin Hits Record Near $112,000 Amid Institutional Surge, Pro-Crypto U.S. Policies

The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged more than 2% to trade at $111,046.88, according to Coin Metrics, after briefly touching a new record high of $111,999.00. Unlike previous parabolic spikes, the current rally has been gradual, driven largely by increasing institutional ownership and broader corporate interest in the digital asset.



According to experts, the rise of cryptocurrency at these record levels is fueled by a mix of positive momentum, growing optimism around U.S. crypto regulation, and continued interest from institutional buyers.



Bitcoin’s strength comes even as U.S. equities fell Wednesday due to a spike in Treasury yields—highlighting its decoupling from traditional risk assets like the Nasdaq. Investors appear to be turning to bitcoin as a hedge and alternative store of value, especially in light of the U.S. debt downgrade by Moody’s and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



Year-to-date, bitcoin has gained more than 19%. Bitcoin ETFs have reported consistent inflows in May, with just two days of outflows, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, public companies now hold approximately $349 billion in bitcoin, a 31% rise since January, representing 15% of the total bitcoin supply.



The rally is also buoyed by a crypto-friendly policy push under U.S. President Donald Trump and his AI and crypto advisor David Sacks. This week, the Senate advanced landmark crypto legislation to regulate stablecoins. Trump has called for finalized crypto regulation before Congress breaks in August.



In another boost for the industry, Coinbase was added to the S&P 500, marking a symbolic leap into mainstream finance. Additionally, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a longtime bitcoin critic, announced the bank will now allow clients to purchase bitcoin.



These developments signal growing acceptance of digital assets across both Wall Street and Washington, further reinforcing bitcoin’s role in the global financial system.



