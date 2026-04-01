Blinkit Goes Airside, Debuts Inside Mumbai Airport

In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at redefining airport convenience, quick commerce platform Blinkit has launched its services inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, enabling passengers to get thousands of items delivered within minutes at the terminal.

The service, rolled out on Wednesday (April 1), is currently operational at Terminal 2 for domestic departures, according to an announcement by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

“Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically Terminal 2 (Domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” Dhindsa wrote on X, unveiling the company’s latest expansion into high-footfall transit hubs.

“Today we’re launching Blinkit inside the Mumbai Airport! Specifically Terminal 2 (Domestic departures) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2500+ products like phone chargers, books, gifts and more on the Blinkit app. Orders will be delivered within the terminal by our dedicated team of walkers,” Dhindsa wrote on X.

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The move is expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience, especially for last-minute needs before boarding.

The initiative also positions Mumbai Airport as the first airport globally to host an integrated quick commerce service within its premises. “This is the first airport in the world to have a service of this kind and we're excited to deliver all the last-minute needs of our customers. P.S - update your Blinkit app to the latest version to order,” the CEO added.