Market Mayhem: Sensex Tanks 4000 Points — Check Out 5 Biggest Losers

Stock Market Crash Today: The Indian Stock Market opened with a massive slump on the back of a global bloodbath in stock indices. The Nifty 50 index plummeted by 4 per cent in early trade, opening at 21,961.25 points after a steep decline of 943 points—marking one of the sharpest single-day opening falls since the COVID-19 crash.

Similarly, the BSE Sensex saw a sharp drop of 5.29 per cent, falling by 3,984.80 points to open at 71,379.8.

Top Laggards Stocks

Several prominent Indian stocks were hit hard during the sell-off. Tata Steel led the fall with a 10 per cent drop, followed by Tata Motors which declined 8.50 per cent.

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (LT) fell 6.81 per cent, and HCL Technologies dropped 6.20 per cent.

Among IT majors, Infosys fell by 4.98 per cent, TCS by 4.94 per cent, and Tech Mahindra by 4.87 per cent.

Reliance Industries also faced significant pressure, declining by 4.75 per cent.

Other major losers included Adani Ports (-4.85%), M&M (-4.37%), Axis Bank (-4.27%), and Kotak Bank (-3.97%).

Sensex, Nifty Sectoral Indices

The market crash affected all major sectors, with every Nifty sectoral index showing big losses. Nifty Metal was hit the hardest, falling by 7.76%, followed by Nifty Media which dropped 6.14%.

The IT sector also saw a sharp fall, with Nifty IT down 5.27%. Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto dropped 4.84% and 4.80% respectively.

Banking stocks were under pressure too, as Nifty Private Bank fell by 3.88%. Even defensive sectors like Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG, which usually hold up better, ended lower by 3.00% and 2.32%.

Similarly, the BSE sectoral indices were trading in negative territory. Metal tumbled nearly 8 per cent, industrials dropped 6.39 per cent, commodities (6.14 per cent), IT (5.71 per cent), BSE Focused IT (5.57 per cent), consumer discretionary (5.42 per cent) and teck (4.84 per cent).

Global Markets Today

The crash wasn’t limited to Indian markets. Across Asia, stock indices witnessed a sharp fall. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 5.79 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng suffered a steep fall of around 10 per cent.