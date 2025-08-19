BlueStone Jewellery Share Price Today: Weak IPO Debut, Check Listing Price Here

BlueStone Jewellery Share Price Today

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares opened at Rs 508.80, down by Rs 8.20 or 1.59 per cent.



BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP

The weak debut aligned with grey market expectations, where BlueStone shares were quoting almost flat before listing. According to sources tracking grey market activity, unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around Rs 519, reflecting a negligible premium of just Rs 2 or 0.39 per cent above the issue price.



BlueStone Jewellery IPO Subscription and Investor Response

The ₹1,540 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15.9 million equity shares worth ₹820 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.9 million shares aggregating to Rs 720.65 crore. The issue was offered in the price band of Rs 492–517 per share, with a lot size of 29 shares, from August 11 to August 13, 2025. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 517 per share.



BlueStone Jewellery’s IPO saw overall subscription of 2.70 times, driven mainly by institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.28 times, while retail investors subscribed 1.35 times their quota. However, non-institutional investors showed lukewarm interest, subscribing to only 55 per cent of their allotted portion, NSE data revealed.



Utilisation of Funds

The company clarified in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that proceeds from the OFS will not benefit the company, as they will go directly to selling shareholders after deducting offer-related expenses and taxes. Meanwhile, the fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.



About BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle

Incorporated in 2011, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited operates under the flagship brand BlueStone, offering a wide range of diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewellery. With over 7,400 designs across 91 collections, the company retails its products via its website, mobile app, and 275 physical stores across 117 Indian cities.

BlueStone manufactures over 75 per cent of its jewellery in-house through facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat. The company also boasts a dedicated design team of 23 professionals, helping it maintain a strong product pipeline for customers.





Read More - US May Become Intel’s Biggest Shareholder With $10.5B Stake: Report