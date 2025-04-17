BluSmart Stops Cab Bookings: Here’s How to Reclaim Your Blu Wallet Balance

BluSmart stops cab bookings: Here’s how to claim a refund from your Blu Wallet | Image: X

BluSmart, once seen as a strong rival to Uber and Ola, has stopped accepting ride bookings across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. This suspension comes amid an ongoing SEBI investigation into Gensol Engineering, BluSmart's financial backer, over alleged fund misappropriation.

Why has BluSmart halted its operations?

While the BluSmart app is still available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, users currently can’t book rides for any time slot. There’s been no official announcement from the company, but the halt appears to follow a SEBI investigation into Gensol Engineering, a sister company of BluSmart. Reports suggest that the investigation uncovered misuse of funds.

How to Get a Refund from Your Blu Wallet?

If you have money stuck in your Blu Wallet, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you request a refund:

1. Open the BluSmart app on your smartphone.

2. Tap the menu icon (top-left corner) and go to the Help section.

3. Choose "Blu Wallet" from the list of help topics.

4. Scroll to the bottom of the FAQ section and look for the question:

“Does this resolve your issue?”

Tap the thumb-down icon to continue.

5. This will open a support option where you can contact BluSmart's support team and request your refund.

Once your refund request is processed, the amount will be credited back to your original payment method within 5 to 7 working days.

Even the Delhi International Airport has issued a public advisory confirming that BluSmart has temporarily suspended operations at the airport.