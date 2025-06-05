Bollywood Icon Jeetendra & Family Sell Andheri plot to NTT Data - Check Deal Details

Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have concluded a major real estate transaction in Mumbai, selling a land parcel in Andheri for Rs 855 crore. The deal was executed through two family-owned entities—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—and was registered in May 2025, according to property records reviewed by real estate advisory platform Square Yards.

The buyer, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Japanese telecommunications giant NTT, acquired the 2.39-acre property that currently houses Balaji IT Park. The deal includes three constructed buildings spread across a built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq. ft.

The site is located in one of Mumbai’s most strategically important commercial belts, with access via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor.

As per records available on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 8.69 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

NTT Global, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services, offers a wide range of technology services including cloud solutions, data hosting, application development, cybersecurity, and content delivery. The acquisition aligns with its plans to expand digital infrastructure in India amid rising demand for cloud and data services.

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers—are companies backed by the Kapoor family.