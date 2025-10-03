Updated 3 October 2025 at 17:21 IST
Bombay HC Dismisses Anil Ambani's Plea Against SBI's Loan 'Fraud' Declaration
The Bombay High Court upheld the State Bank of India’s (SBI) June 2025 decision to classify Anil Ambani's loan account as "fraud," dismissing his plea with significant implications for his financial standing and credibility.
Reported by: Tuhin Patel
Bombay High Court dismissed the plea filed by industrialist Anil Ambani challenging the order passed in June 2025 by State Bank of India (SBI) classifying his loan account as "fraud."
