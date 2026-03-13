Booking IndiGo Flights to Burn A Hole in Your Pocket Now, Thanks To 'Fuel Charge' Amid Soaring Oil Prices | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The war in the Middle East has entered its 14th day, throwing global energy markets into chaos as fuel prices show no signs of stabilising. Amid this energy crisis, the country's largest airline, IndiGo has announced that it will levy surcharge on domestic, international flight tickets from March 14 amid surge in jet fuel prices.

IndiGo has announced that it will levy fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic, international flights from March 14.

"While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers," the airline said.

The prices for bookings on IndiGo flights will include the following additional fuel charge per sector:

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Within Domestic India: Rs 425

Indian Subcontinent: Rs 425

Middle East: Rs 900

South East Asia and China: Rs 1,800

Africa and West Asia: Rs 1,800

Europe: Rs 2,300

Apologising to its customers for the inconvenience owing to the additional charges, the airline said, “IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate.”

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